Daylight burglary at Delhi ex-judge’s house discovered three days later; here’s what happened

A burglary in broad daylight on March 10 at the house of an Additional District Judge (ADJ), son of a retired District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), was reported three days later. (IE)

A burglary in broad daylight on March 10 at the house of an Additional District Judge (ADJ), son of a retired District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), was reported three days later. The incident and the accused were captured on CCTV camera but the burglary itself could only be ascertained when the lights went out three days later and the battery back up did not work. The explanation behind the bizarre turn of events is that the items stolen included three batteries powering the inverter. The Saket’s J Block house belongs to retired DSJ Anand Singh Yadav and his son, ADJ Gaurav Rao. Based on their complaints, an FIR was registered at the Saket Police station under IPC section 380. Yadav examined the CCTV footage following the power failure and according to the FIR filed by him, the burglar entered the house on March 10 around 5-6pm stayed for a few minutes and then left. Later, he came back in an auto and robbed Yadav of the three batteries.

Yadav in his FIR mentioned that the burglar stayed in the house for 10 minutes. He entered the premises taking advantage of his son’s birthday as the gates were kept open for guests to arrive. The retired judge clarified that even though they left around 4:30pm the gates were not locked after. Yadav informed that J Block of Saket is usually a quiet neighbourhood and stories of theft and robbery rarely come to light. But, incidents of batteries missing from neighbour homes have occurred off late and the area is not secure anymore. The retired judge said that the burglar has explored the area before attempting theft as in the last five months two of his neighbours have complained of batteries going missing.

According to retired DSJ, the CCTV footage showed that man entered the house in an auto that poses the question if the auto driver was acting with the burglar and if it is a duo who are robbing batteries from houses. Yadav said that the Police have started their probe and clarified that none of the family members were present at the time of the robbery. The probe is underway and several people involved have been questioned, according to a senior police officer.