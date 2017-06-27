Day after US categorises Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist, Pakistan backs him; will Donald Trump take action?

Pakistan has once again showed its true colours by backing him.

A day after US slapped global terrorist tag on Syed Salahuddin, chief of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, Pakistan has once again showed its true colours by backing him. Pakistan has termed the US move as unjustified and defended Hizbul chief, according to India Today. Earlier, in the day, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi had said that the US government’s decision to declare Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist would help in choking his movements and financing. Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, was a coward who had run away to Pakistan, Mehrishi said. “What the US did is correct. He (Salahuddin) is a terrorist and he has now been declared so. This declaration by the US may probably help in impacting his movements and funding,” Mehrishi told reporters on the sidelines of an event held by border guard force ITBP.

The US on Monday had categorised Salahuddin a specially designated global terrorist, a move welcomed by India which said it underlines quite strongly that both the countries face the threat of terrorism. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had said in Washington that the designation was a strong signal coming out of the administration that it is committed to ending terror in all forms. “We should take the step for what it is. It is fixing responsibility, highlighting the problem. There is a signalling out of it, it is focusing on a particular group and particular individual. None of us can really miss that message,” he said.

Noteworthy, political experts see this as a major win for Modi government as the move by the US State Department came just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the White House. As a consequence of this designation, US citizens are prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin. All of Salahuddin’s assets and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are also blocked.