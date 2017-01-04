Day after Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest TMC lawmakers protest outside PM Modi’s residence, taken to Tughlaq Road police station

The Congress has called Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrest as ‘revenge’ and ‘vendetta’ by the BJP-led Government. (PTI)

The Trinamool Congress lawmakers, who were on their way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in protest against the arrest senior leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in Rose Valley chit fund scam, have been held and taken to Tughlaq road police station by the Delhi Police today.

Earlier in the day, main Opposition party Congress stood by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and called the arrest as “revenge” and “vendetta” by the BJP-led Government for her sharing the stage with Rahul Gandhi, in protest against the implementation of demonetisation step few days back.

Earlier, another senior party leader Tapas Pal was arrested in the scam.

Story under development