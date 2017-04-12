Day after sedition charges filed against protesting Panjab University students, Rahul Gandhi asks whether they have no right to protest

His remark has come after the Chandigarh Police filed sedition charges against nearly 66 students of Panjab University, who were protesting against the fee hike.(PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has today asked whether the protests by students on the fee hike are sedition and whether they have no right to question. His remark has come after the Chandigarh Police filed sedition charges against nearly 66 students of Panjab University, who were protesting against the fee hike.

Taking to Twitter, Congress vice president posted, “Now protesting against fee hike is also sedition? Do the young have no right to speak in this country?”. Rahul Gandhi has on many occasions raised issues which concern the youth, he ahas also expressed solidarity with studentprotesting in various campuses in the country.

On several occasions, he was seen meeting protesting students whether it is JNU, Hyderabad University or FTII.

Yesterday, the city police had triggered an outcry, after which a senior officer had said that the charges would be dropped if no proof was found.

While speaking to The Indian Express, the complainant Ashwani Kaul, the university’s chief security officer, said that on behalf of the university he had lodged a complaint saying that protesting students had raised slogans against the “”state”, by which he had meant Ministry of Human Resources Development, UGC and PU.

Students were raising slogans like ‘PU murdabad, ‘MHRD murdabad’ and ‘UGC murdabad’. the police had misinterpreted his statement and filed sedition charges against students, he added.

Kaul further sais he had checked the footage of the protest and had clarified the situation to the city police.

(With inputs from PTI)