Day after RK Nagar loss, O Panneerselvam says TTV Dhinakaran a ‘big 420’ spreading lies about AIADMK government

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday lashed out at TTV Dhinakaran, accusing him of spreading lies and giving false hopes to the people of the state. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday lashed out at TTV Dhinakaran, accusing him of spreading lies and giving false hopes to the people of the state. O Panneerselvam while speaking to the media at AIADMK headquarter in Chennai, said, “Whatever TTV Dhinakaran says are nothing but lies. He himself told us that he is a big 420.” Sasikala’s nephew sweeped the RK Nagar bypoll with a whopping 40,707 votes lead over AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan and declared that his goal would be to form a government that truly inherits Jayalalithaa’s dreams. Post victory, TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said the EPS-OPS government will fall within three months with the help of ‘sleeper cells’ planted inside the AIADMK government. Buoyed by the win, Dhinakaran’s aide announced that there are 60 sleeper cells if the 18 legislators who were suspended from AIADMK for supporting TTV are taken into account.

The ‘sleeper cells’ are still active and are in çontact and they would help gain trust vote in the Assembly, said Dhinakaran asserting that the RK Nagar poll victory is the verdict of the people and an insight into who they want to see in the government. RK Nagar bypoll was therefore seen as a mini-mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu and Chennai, perceived by the government as Jayalalithaa’s former constituency from the beginning had been a prestige battle between the ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and the EPS-OPS faction.

The rebel leader quipping about his rivals EPS-OPS said that they are mere actors while TTV is for real. On the Two-leaves controversy, TTV who was not granted the symbol by Election Commission said that people would only vote for Two-leaves only when it was with good people resembling EPS-OPS to villains. TTV further said that he knows the pulse of the people and had earlier predicted his win in the by-election.

AIADMK following TTV and aides’ remark about ‘sleeper cells’ has decided to sack six office-bearers for supporting TTV Dhinakaran, chiefly, P Vetrivel and Thangatamilselvan, AIADMK district secretary in Chennai and Theni respectively and others. The decision was jointly taken by Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.