Day after PM Narendra Modi reaches out, China says it’s important for both countries to have sound cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yesterday said that the growth of India and China offered an unprecedented opportunity for both countries. (PTI)

The China has today appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark yesterday in which he said that the growth of India and its neighbouring country offered an unprecedented opportunity for both countries. Speaking to press persons in Beijing, it’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said it was very important for both nations to have sound cooperation.

She also said that the differences with India on later’s bid to enter NSG membership and including JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the UN should not come in way of developing ties. She also asserted that both India and China must respect each other’s concerns. When asked about India’s concern over China blocking India’s membership bid in the NSG and efforts to get Azhar banned by the UN, she said that since two are multilateral issues, both countries must understand each other’s positions rather than pointing fingers.

The Chinese spokesperson further said that the key is to sort out differences with friendly consultation, rather than accusing each other of neglecting core interests. The two issues are specific issues, and not bilateral ones, she added.

You may also like to watch this video

On the issue of China blocking India’s bid to get Azhar listed as a terrorist by the UN, she said that the the technical hold is to uphold the effectiveness of the committee and show some respect to the rules of procedure of the committee.

(With inputs from PTI)