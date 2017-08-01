Day after passage of OBC Commission Bill, BJP accuses Congress of betraying backward classes

Bhupendra Yadav says India’s main Opposition party is against the formation of the commission. (ANI)

A day after the OBC Commission Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha amid high drama, the BJP today accused the Congress of betraying people from the backwards classes, ANI reported. “Congress betrayed OBCs once again, they have been doing that for 70 years,” ANI reported BJP member of Parliament Bhupendra Yadav as saying. He also said that India’s main Opposition party is against the formation of the commission, which after being formed will take care of the people from the backwards class.

“Samaj ka bahusankhyak varg suvidhaon se vanchit hai jise nyay milne ke liye commission banna tha, na bane isliye Congress ne virodh kiya( Many people in the society are unable to get proper facilities, who should also get justice. The Congress had protested as they don’t want any commission to look after them), ” ANI quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Ramdas Athawale also accused the main Opposition party of not allowing the passage of the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament and asked whether the Congress was against the empowerment of the backwards class. He further said that Congress was in power for 27 years but did not do anything to empower the OBC Commission, a PTI report said.

The minister also alleged that by proposing an amendment seeking the increase in the number of members of the proposed Commission, the Congress showed it did not want the bill to be passed, the agency reported.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a high drama yesterday as some amendments, which were moved by the Opposition parties, to the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill were passed due to the thin strength of NDA members in the Upper House of Parliament. When the Bill was taken on the floor of the House, whose passage needed the two-third majority of those present, the ruling benches were short of several members, PTI added.