Day after Nitish Kumar dumps Lalu Yadav in Bihar, RJD workers stone vehicles of district magistrate, others

With Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP to form the government in Bihar once again after breaking the grand alliance, RJD supporters reportedly pelted stones in cars of district magistrate of Saran Harihar Prasad and district SP SP Anusuya Ransingh Sahu, a Times of India report said. Times Now also showed party supporters apparently even thrashing the DM. As per the report, both DM and SP had reached Sonpur’s JP Bridge that was blocked by party supporters after Nitish Kumar left Grand Alliance partners RJD and Congress to form the government in the state along with BJP.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajit Kumar Raian FIR has been filed on the incident. After chasing away protestors, police restored traffic on the bridge. Reports of protest march by RJD supporters also came from Begusarai and Hajipur among others in the day, PTI said.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for the sixth time with BJP’s Sushil Mode sworn in as his deputy. Last evening he had walked out of Grand Alliance, saying it was getting difficult for him to work under the circumstances, Indian Express said. The recent CBI raids on premises linked to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family and accusations of corruption on his deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav proved to be too much for Nitish Kumar to continue with the alliance, he had said.

“When I felt that I cannot work with my principles in this government, I separated myself. I submitted my resignation to the Governor. The Governor has accepted it and asked me to continue till further arrangements are made,” Kumar told reporters last Night as per the paper. Sushil Modi had earlier as the state’s deputy chief minister between 2005 and 2013 as part of the JD(U)-BJP government and will continue with that role. No other minister was sworn in today. The BJP had yesterday decided to form a government with the JD(U) after it said that it was not favoured mid-term elections.