Day after Nitish Kumar breaks silence, Lalu Yadav says no rift in Mahagathbandhan

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that there is no rift within the Bihar Grand Alliance and trashed any possibility of his son Tejashwi Yadav resigning from the position of Bihar’s deputy chief minister in the wake of the raids conducted by authorities. (PTI)

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke his silence on the Mahagathbandhan, former Bihar CM and RJD supremo looked to clear the air over corruption allegations against his son and whether it had put pressure on the alliance. Lalu Prasad Yadav has claimed that there is no bitterness at all between the allies. Nitish had told reporters that, “it is for all to see how the alliance is functioning” on Tuesday. The RJD chief attended a meeting of RJD MLAs on Wednesday. After the meeting, he addressed a press briefing, in which he claimed that there is no rift within the Bihar Grand Alliance and trashed any possibility of his son Tejashwi Yadav resigning from the position of Bihar’s deputy chief minister in the wake of the raids conducted by authorities. Asked whether Nitish asked for Tejashwi’s resignation, he said “Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation,” reported The Indian Express. He further denied any reports of the rift between him and state chief minister Nitish Kumar and blamed media for initiating the controversy. “No bitterness between me and Nitish. Spoke to him yesterday. Media trying to crack our alliance,” said Lalu as per the report. However, he said that any decision with regard to the alliance is to be taken by Nitish. In the report, he was quoted as saying there is no dispute from his side. It was his decision to make Nitish the CM of the state and he is not going break the alliance. He said that he has made Nitish free to take any call in the matter.

It was all started after deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his family members were charged for corruption. Tejashwi was also present on the moment. Replying to reporters, he also repeated what Lalu had said and denied he was asked to resign by Nitish Kumar. He instead blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for initiating any such reports, as a move to destabilise the Grand Alliance in the state.

The JD(U) is scheduled to meet at 5 pm today and will possibly take a call on Tejashwi’s future, according to Indian Express.