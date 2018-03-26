Day after Narendra Modi’s Dalit outreach through Mann Ki Baat, Mayawati’s counter: Top developments

Mayawati claimed that the Prime Minister spoke of BR Ambedkar but his mindset is the stark opposite of what Baba Saheb stood for

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their “mindset” towards Dalits in the country. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that in four-and-half years of governance, BJP only had done drama towards Dalits. She also rejected PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address during which he had hailed the contribution of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

PM Modi sadi that Ambedkar showed that to succeed it is not necessary for a person to be born in an illustrious or rich family, but even those who are born in poor families in India can dare to dream their dreams and realise those dreams by achieving success.

“…many people mocked Ambedkar, tried to pull him back and made every possible effort to ensure that the son of an impoverished and backward family does not progress in life, be something and succeed in life. But, the picture of new India is altogether different. It is an India which is Ambedkar’s India, of the poor and the backward,” Modi said. PM Modi also asserted he himself is an example of Ambedkar’s philosophy.

Mayawati claimed that the Prime Minister spoke of BR Ambedkar but his mindset is the stark opposite of what Baba Saheb stood for. “That is the reason BJP RSS was kept out of power in the past decades,” she said during a meeting with zonal coordinators at Party headquarters in Lucknow.

The war of words between Mayawati and top BJP leaders has escalated since the BSP had announced that it would back Samajwadi Party in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. The situation became even worse last week as BJP had fielded the candidate for the ninth Rajya Saha against BSP candidate. BJP, eventually went on to win the poll. “They chant Ambedkar’s name but oppress those belonging to the category. It’s evident from the fact when Bhim Rao Ambedkar (BSP) was made to lose when BJP introduced an extra seat,” Mayawati said.

After Gorakhpur polls defeat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called SP-BSP electoral understanding as “rajnitik saudebaazi”. Hitting back, Mayawati today said that BSP-SP didn’t come together to fulfill “selfish needs” but to stand against BJP’s “misrule”.

The political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh has taken new shape after SP-BSP decided to join hands to take on BJP. Both the parties are now eyeing Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll. The polling for Kairana seat located in western part of the state was necessitated after the demise of incumbent BJP MP Hukum Singh.