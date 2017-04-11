Day after Kulbhushan Jadhav given death penalty, Indian MPs, leaders to attend Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit tea party in Delhi

Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A day after Pakistan court sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death, Indian MPs and other eminent personalities are attending a ‘peace dialogue’ with former Pakistan Minister KM Kasuri and Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit at a ‘tea party which is scheduled to take place today at 5:30 PM. The list of people who have confirmed the meeting includes eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and others.

Why conduct peace dialogues with a country that sentences our citizens to death? #Watch report from the event venue. #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/Fbc5trcVS5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

Earlier in the day, Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit termed Kulbhusan Jadhav a terrorist and said that he deserved to die. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj today make a strong statement in Rajya Sabha on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty by Pakistan. Convicting Pakistan of a cold-blooded murder attempt, she said, “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder.” He further warned Pakistan to be cautious of their act and said, “I would caution Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.”

This is not being handled properly: A. S. Dulat #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/8HfkGJljf4 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

Kulbhushan Jadhav had been arrested by Pakistani authorities, following which a video was released showing him confessing to being a RAW spy. Pak authorities had claimed that Jadhav had been involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi. The video of Jadhav had also allegedly captured him confessing to his crimes committed on behest of RAW and being a part of the Indian Navy. He has allegedly admitted to being recruited by RAW in 2013 and establishing a base in Chabahar(Iran) 10 years prior to recruitment, to make journeys to Karachi and Balochistan. Pakistani army officials also claim that Jadhav had converted to Islam to work as an undercover scrap dealer at Gadani.