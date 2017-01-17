Day after getting trolled, Dangal star Zaira Wasim attends meet-the-youth event

Even before meeting Mehbooba Mufti, Zaira and her family were targetted because of her role in Dangal. (ANI)

Day after she found herself in controversy after uploading an apology letter for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the Dangal actress Zaira Wasim took out time today to interact with young sportspersons of Jammu.

Yesterday, after apologising for meeting the state CM on her facebook post, the actress found support from all quarters with people praising her for her powerful performance in the Aamir Khan’s movie.

Earlier in the day, aamir Khan took to Twitter to tell haters to back off. “I appeal to everyone to leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16 year old girl trying her best to deal with life,” the actor, who plays Zaira’s onscreen father in Dangal, wrote.

Even before meeting Mehbooba Mufti, Zaira and her family were targetted because of her role in Dangal, which was deemed ‘un-Islamic’ by some. She finally addressed the issue on Twitter yesterday, stating that she was not proud of what she does and that she should not be considered a role model for the Kashmiri youth. You may also like to watch this video

You may also like to watch this video

Aamir addressed this matter as well in his statement, saying, “The beauty is that bright, young, talented, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You are certainly a role model for me.”