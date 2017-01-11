Day after BSF jawan posts video on facebook on improper food, son says enquiry should be conducted

BSF jawan’s son Rohit said that asking for proper food is not wrong. (ANI)

A day after BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav video on Facebook went viral, in which he accused seniors of irregularities and not providing proper food to cadets, his son has today said there was nothing wrong in it.

Speaking to ANI, his son Rohit said that Asking for proper food is not wrong and enquiry must be conducted on the issue into it. Earlier in the day, his wife took to Facebook too in her husband’s account to post her plea and said that there has been no communication between the couple since last evening.

BSF jawan Yadav, became an instant internet sensation on Monday when he posted a video about soldiers’ pathetic living conditions and the horrible food that they were served. He claimed that despite serving for continuous 11 hours in cold weather, standing in knee-dip ice, sodliers don’t even get proper food. He also said that the government provides everything to the soldiers but senior officials’ indulge in wrongdoing and sell the material in open market.

Tej Bahadur, however, in an interview to India Today, said that that not only are his superiors putting pressure on him to remove the video from his Facebook account, they have also re-assigned him and given him the job of a plumber – the jawan has been posted to the BSF headquarters from his earlier posting on the frontier.

You may also like to watch this video

The BSF, in its reaction said Yadav has been in the force for 20 years during which he has marred his record with frequent acts of indiscipline – his record has been marred by four bad entries against him due to which he missed promotions.