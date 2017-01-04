Day after arrest, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay sent to six-day CBI custody

Since his arrest yesterday, the Trinamool Congress have continuously protested calling it a Centre’s vendetta against the state government. (ANI)

A Special court today sent Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay to six day CBI remand, a day after he was arrested in the Rose Valley scam. Since his arrest yesterday, the Trinamool Congress have continuously protested calling it a Centre’s vendetta against the state government as the Mamata Banerjee-led government questioned the demonetisation move.

Earlier in the day he was brought to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata by the CBI. There been reports of Trinamool workers protests allegedly going hew ware today with not only BJP’s office in the West Bengal attacked but also its other office in Hoogly set ablaze. Yesterday, state chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that Sudip Bandopadhya was arrested because of “pressure from the PMO”. she also asked “why should Narendra Modi and Amit Shah not be arrested?”

“The party is behind Sudip. He has not done anything wrong. Even if he is in jail, the people of Bengal will keep him in their heart,” she also said. “I challenge Modi directly. You cannot do anything because Trinamool Congress is right and you are wrong. You cannot suppress the voice of the people. You have to withdraw restrictions (on withdrawal of cash)… Modi has no clue where this political vidictiveness will take him. We are not scared and will continue our demonstration against demonetisation,” the chief minister further said.