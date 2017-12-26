Dawoodi Bohra community urged to break western-style toilets; here is why

The heads, who are called as ‘aamil sahabs’ have reportedly been visiting houses across India to inspect which style of toilet the community members use and have urged them to use Indian toilets. (Reuters)

Heads of Dawoodi Bohras community have started making unusual requests to their members. They have asked the Bohris to break their western toilets and construct only Indian toilet seats in their houses, reported the Indian Express. The heads, who are called as ‘aamil sahabs’ have reportedly been visiting houses across India to inspect which style of toilet the community members use and have urged them to use Indian toilets. Following the instruction, a few families have already demolished commodes to make way for squatting Indian toilet seats. As per the report, the members who were visiting the houses, had questioned people on their habits. They had a questionnaire for each Bohri family and asked about the number of bedrooms in the flat and which kind of toilet seat they used, claimed a resident of Byculla.

A resident from Bhendi Bazaar was quoted as saying, “They told us western seats are unhygienic. It can lead to infections. It is also un-Islamic to pray with clothes that may get dirty when they come in contact with a toilet seat.” Some people even got angry over the directive and said that it is a personal choice which toilet seat they use. Tasneem, a resident of Deen Dayal Nagar in Vasai, claimed that representatives from the Dawoodi Bohra administrative committee visited her home last week and enquired about the number of toilets in her house, apart from whether they had basic amenities. Meanwhile, in some places like Mazgaon, people have also welcomed the directive and said that they understand the scientific reason behind the use of Indian toilets and there is no harm in maintaining hygiene.

However, a spokesperson of the community was quoted as saying that using western toilets is alien to their culture. “It is an accepted fact that using Indian toilets has certain proven medical benefits and advantages over using western toilets. It is all part of the upliftment and awareness drive. No one is forced to change, let alone a person who needs to use a western toilet due to any medical condition,” the spokesperson told IE.

The community members have also been asked to restrict their venues for weddings to limited registered community halls. Bohris have been asked to refrain from attending weddings in venues that are not registered. A spokesperson of the community said, “The policy regarding community venues for marriages has been in place for the past 20 years or so. This is not something new. The advisory encouraging Bohras to use community venues for weddings has many advantages. One of them is that it is designed to allow rich and poor to share the same venue and it should be viewed as an attempt to promote an egalitarian position, which ought to be lauded and not criticised.”