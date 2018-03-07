Dawood Ibrahim to return to India? Here is what fugitive don wants from Centre

Dawood had conveyed his intentions through eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani a few years ago but the Indian government has not entertained any of the conditions he set for his return.

Dawood Ibrahim has been longing to return to India, prominent criminal lawyer Shyam Keswani has said. However, the fugitive mafia don who is wanted in several cases including the Mumbai serial blasts, wants certain preconditions fulfilled for his return. These, Keswani claimed, have been rejected by the central government. Ibrahim, the main accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been been on the run since then. Keswani said that Dawood had conveyed his intentions through eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani a few years ago but the Indian government has not entertained any of the conditions he set for his return.

Among the preconditions, Dawood wanted that he should be lodged in the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) in Mumbai. Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray made similar remarks in Mumbai, according to reports. Notably, the dreaded terrorist from Pakistan Ajmal Kasab was lodged in that same prison in the maximum city.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Kaskar, the arrested brother of Dawood, has informed court that he had a telephonic conversation with the mafia don prior to his arrest. When the judge at the Thane court sought to know the contact number of Dawood, Kaskar said there was no number on the phone and he does not have any idea of Dawood’s current whereabouts.

In August last, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi had said that Dawood was in Pakistan and Islamabad was creating hurdles in getting him back to India. He, however, had asserted that the government was taking all the actions, according to PTI reports.

In September last, officials had said that Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar confessed to the interrogators from the Intelligence Bureau and the Thane police’s crime branch that he was in Pakistan.

Last year, three properties that belonged to Dawood located in Mumbai were auctioned for Rs 11.58 crore. Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, Shabnam Guest House and six rooms in Damarwala building put on auction by the Finance ministry under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.