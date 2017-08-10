Dawood Ibrahim caught on phone by CNN-News 18

Dawood Ibrahim (AP File)

Dawood Ibrahim is alive and living in Karachi Pakistan. India’s CNN News 18 has caught the Mumbai 1993 serial blast accused on phone. An exclusive report by the channel released today has shown its investigative editor Manoj Gupta talking to underworld don, who was rumoured to be dead a few months ago. The report said the phone was picked up by Dawood and after Gupta revealed his identity he introduced himself as Javed Chotani. Dawood said, “No, this is Chotani speaking,” and then passed on the phone to the real Chotani, his closest aide. Javed Chotani is a bookie, who runs Dawood’s business in Dubai. In 2013 IPL spot-fixing case, Chotani allegedly worked as a conduit between Dawood and the players, reported CNN-News18.

#CNNNews18DialsDawood This voice belongs to India’s most wanted man,India’s biggest enemy, Dawood Ibrahim. Original Input @manojkumargupta pic.twitter.com/hLLhx9FKlf — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 10, 2017

Earlier, in May 2017, amidst reports that the notorious international criminal was seriously ill, BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy said the Pakistan-based “don” was reportedly seen in a Beijing hospital. According to Swamy, Dawood was reportedly in Beijing to get a “Jaipur” right leg. The BJP leader had asked his friends to confirm the veracity of the reports. “Dawood was reportedly seen in a Beijing hospital to get a “Jaipur” right leg. I have asked my friends in China if it is confirmed. Wait,” Swamy tweeted on Monday. ‘Jaipur’ leg is a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations.

Several reports from unverified sources had flooded the internet, claiming that Dawood was critically ill after facing a heart attack. While some reports claimed that Dawood was being treated at a hospital in Karachi, some others claimed that he had suffered a paralytic stroke.

Several Pakistani media also had stated that Dawood had passed away. However, Dawood’s close aide Chhota Shakeel dismissed all the rumors around Dawood’s health, saying he was fine. “Listening to my voice, do you think any such thing has happened? These are all rumors,” Shakeel told Times of India over the phone from Karachi. “Bhai is fit and fine,” he added.