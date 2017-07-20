DAVP spent about Rs 1,286 in 2016-17 on advertisements about policies, schemes, projects: Government

The DAVP had spent Rs 998.34 crore in 2014-15, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said in a written reply.(PTI)

The Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) has spent about Rs 1,286 crore in 2016-17 on advertisements about government policies, schemes, projects and events through various mediums, the Rajya Sabha was informed today. The DAVP is the nodal agency to undertake multi-media advertising and publicity for various ministries and departments of the government. This is 8.15 per cent higher than the amount of Rs 1,188.85 crore spent in 2015-16. The DAVP had spent Rs 998.34 crore in 2014-15, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said in a written reply.

The DAVP releases advertisements on behalf of various Union ministries and departments to disseminate information in respect of government policies, schemes, projects and their events. The advertisements are carried in various mediums, including print and visual media, he added. Out of the total Rs 1,285.77 crore spent in 2016-17, Rs 468.53 crore were spent on print, Rs 609.14 crore on audio- visual, Rs 15.81 on printed publicity, Rs 186.59 crore on outdoor publicity and Rs 5.70 crore on exhibitions.