David R Syiemlieh appointed new UPSC chairman

David R Syiemlieh has been appointed today as the Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) by President Pranab Mukherjee. Syiemlieh, a UPSC member, has been asked to take over charge on January 4 and will remain the head of the organisation till his retirement on January 21, 2018 or till further orders.

“The President has appointed Prof David R Syiemlieh, Member, Union Public Service Commission, to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, Union Public Service Commission, with effect from the forenoon of January 4, 2017 till further orders or till completion of his term as member on January 21, 2018 whichever is earlier,” a statement from the government said.

He will take over from Alka Sirohi, a former IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.