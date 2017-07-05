Date with Narendra Modi reminds Benjamin Netanyahu of another date 30 years ago

Netanyahu, who held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi, and his wife hosted the Indian leader for a private dinner at their residence Beit Aghion here on Tuesday night.(PTI)

“Almost 30 years ago, I went on a date in Tel Aviv in an Indian restaurant, and produced two fine children,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today while revealing that he got that eatery’s owner to prepare dinner for his “date” with Indian premier Narendra Modi. Netanyahu, who held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi, and his wife hosted the Indian leader for a private dinner at their residence Beit Aghion here on Tuesday night. During a joint press statement, Netanyahu said that, “Almost 30 years ago, I went on a date in Tel Aviv in an Indian restaurant, and produced two fine children”, evoking laughter. “The food was great,” he added. “So yesterday, I asked Reena Pushkarna, who was the owner of that restaurant, to prepare this dinner, for this date, and it was equally good,” he said. The Israeli premier has accompanied Modi almost like a shadow since Modi landed here on the first visit by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, with both of them hugging each other at every possible opportunity.

You May Also Like To Watch:



The two leaders have also constantly referred to each other as “my friend” and used superlatives while appreciating each other.

During the press statement, Netanyahu also noted that “We are making history together”. Talking about the dinner he hosted for Modi, Netanyahu said they also heard an Indian-origin Israeli singer sing a “hauntingly beautiful” Hindi song, and a Hebrew song titled “You and I will change the world”. “I have a feeling that today India and Israel are changing our world, and maybe changing parts of the world,” Netanyahu said. “Because, this is a cooperation, its a marriage really made in heaven and and we are implementing it here on Earth,” he said.