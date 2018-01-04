Dark future: Climate change could mean Chocoholics Anonymous soon

Climate change could mean no more chocolate in 40 years, unless ongoing gene-editing efforts are able to make the cacao plant resistant to climate change effects. Thanks to climate change, the food of the Gods — chocolate, in case you were wondering — could be off-menu for humans in just 40 years. This may shock you, but it isn’t exactly news. It was a 2013 study by P Läderach, A Martinez-Valle, G Schroth and N Castro that first flagged this. Then, in February 2016, a web journal brought out by the US’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published an article that cited the Läderach et al study — this stirred enough disquiet to get one of the largest chocolate companies in the world to start a climate action programme. Bitter as it may be to swallow, the fact is that in a ‘business as usual’ scenario — with emissions continuing unabated — the already-narrow band of land on which Theobroma (from Greek ‘theos’, meaning Gods, and ‘broma’, meaning food) cacao, or the cocoa tree, can grow will shrink drastically. Cacao can grow only within 20 degrees north and south of the Equator — that is, it will thrive only in rainforest conditions that include uniform temperatures, high humidity, abundant rain, nitrogen-rich soil and protection from wind. More than 50% of world’s cocoa comes from just two countries, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. The Läderach et al study indicates that these countries will experience a 2.1 C rise in temperature by 2050. This will push the optimal altitude for cacao cultivation in both countries from 100-250 metres to 450-500 metres above sea level.

The 2016 NOAA article points out that this shift will mean Ghana will be able to cultivate cacao in its Atewa Range, a forest preserve where, of course, cultivation isn’t permitted. This means Ghana will have to choose between growing cacao and a hitherto protected natural reserve.