Darjeeling unrest: Suo motto FIR lodged against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung in a meeting with supporters in Darjeeling, West Bengal on Sunday. (PTI)

A fresh suo motto FIR has been lodged against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha and other party supporters under sections 302 and 120B. The GJM announced an indefinite strike encompassing Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Dooars protesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools. The strike was called even after the Chief Minister assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts. The protestors are also asking for a separate Gorkhaland, a long pending demand of the people of the hills. Later, Gurung claimed that the West Bengal Police are illegally entering their supporters’ houses and torturing them and also accused them of killing two of his supporters. He said that GJM would further strengthen their agitation.

Mamata Banerjee tore into the GJM supporters and said that they aren’t listening to the court, even after it had passed an order citing the bandh was “illegal.” Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in West Bengal’s Darjeeling by sending more troops to help restore normalcy as the state government has not yet submitted its report on the situation.