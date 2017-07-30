Darjeeling unrest: GJM takes out rallies, seeks Centre’s intervention

Shouting slogans against the state government, the protesters demanded the Centre’s intervention in the matter. (PTI)

GJM supporters today took out rallies at Chowkbazar area of the hills carrying black flags in protest against the police action on pro-Gorkhaland supporters. Shouting slogans against the state government, the protesters demanded the Centre’s intervention in the matter.

Pro-Gorkhaland supporters had yesterday clashed with the police during which, the GJM had claimed, one of its supporters suffered a bullet injury. The charge was, however, denied by the ADG (Law and Order) who had termed it as “completely baseless”. Several protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes that took place in Sukna area of the hills yesterday.

The situation in Darjeeling remained tensed today though no incident of violence was reported since last night. The police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and kept a tight vigil at all entry and exit routes. Normal life remained crippled on the 46th day of the ongoing indefinite strike to press for a separate Gorkhaland state. Barring medicine shops, business establishments, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed.

The GJM and other hills parties today has plans to organize ‘Global Gorkhaland Unity March’ in Darjeeling, other parts of the country and abroad to express solidarity with the movement for a separate state. “This is a global march that we have planned not only in various states of India but also abroad where our Gorkha brothers are either settled or working,” a GJM leader said.