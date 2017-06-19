Darjeeling violence: Even as stir in hills continues, Mamata Banerjee jets off to Netherlands

Violent protests won’t be tolerated. My ministers are monitoring the situation. (ANI)

Darjeeling violence: As the indefinite strike that was called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) enters into its eighth day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left the country to visit Netherlands. In a report by ANI, she said, “Ministers were monitoring the situation in violence-hit Darjeeling.” She added, “Violent protests won’t be tolerated. My ministers are monitoring the situation.” Mamata has gone to the Netherlands to address a United Nations meet. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajnath Singh had told ANI on Saturday that he has spoken to Mamata to check the status of the Darjeeling situation.

Thirty-six policemen got injured in the clashes with the GJM supporters on Saturday. An Indefinite strike was announced by GJM from Monday covering Darjeeling, Kalimpong districts and Doosra protesting against the West Bengal governments’ decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools.

The strike continued even after the announcement was made that no such law was being imposed on hill districts by Mamata Banerjee. The protestors are also asking for a long pending demand for a separate Gorkhaland for the people of the hills.Earlier in the day, GJM leader Bimal Gurung accused the West Bengal Police of using coercive methods against his supporters and that in the process they have killed two of them. He reacted by saying “GJM would further strengthen their agitation.”

Mamata Banerjee told ANI that the supporters of GJM are not listening to the court, even after it had passed an order citing the bandh was “illegal. Meanwhile, more troops have been sent by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to bring back normalcy as the state government is yet to submit a report on the unrest.