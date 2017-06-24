Darjeeling crisis: Here are top ten developments from the hills till now

Apart from Indian’s students from Bhutan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Thailand were also left Apart from Indian’s students from Bhutan, nepal, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Thailand were also left stranded amidst GJM’s call for an indefinite shutdown.

The protests in Darjeeling, which is going on since last few days doesn’t seem to be over as yet. In a significant development yesterday, Bimal Gurung and other Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) leaders announced their resignatioin from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, semi-autonomous administrative body of the Hills, an Indian Exoress report said. Here are the top ten developments on the issue:

1) In a press conference yesterday, GJM chief Gurung demanded for CBI probe into the death of three of his party supporters on June 18.

2) “I am not Kishenji (Maoist leader who was killed by security forces). I am not a Maoist. We have all resigned from GTA, and now it is only Gorkhaland for us. We are protesting democratically,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express in the press conference.

3) State police has maintained that only one person had died. In an FIR that the police had lodged into the June 17 violence, it named Gurung, his wife and other GJM leaders as accused, as per the paper.

4) Gurung announced that the indefinite strike , which entered its ninth day on Friday. He further said that GJM would not permit GTA elections in the Hills.

5) The GJM has scheduled an all-party meeting to June 29. Before this meeting, GJM workers will symbolically burn the GTA pact in different parts of the hills on June 27.

6) Protests had also erupted in West Bengal’s Siliguri district with locals agitating near the Sikkim National Transport bus depot. They were protesting against Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, who had supported the demand for Gorkhaland.

7) Rows of school buses, carrying thousands of students left Darjeeling on Friday, during a 12-hour window announced by GJM to schools in the Hills to evacuate students to Siliguri.

8) Apart from Indian’s students from Bhutan, nepal, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Thailand were also left stranded amidst GJM’s call for an indefinite shutdown over its demand for Gorkhaland.

You may also like to watch this video

9) State BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said his party do not support the creation of a state on the basis of language or community, the paper quoted him as saying.

10) BJP’s state unit chief accuses both state government and GJM of doing politics on the issue.