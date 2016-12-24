Dangal opening day collection: Aamir Khan powers day 1 earnings to Rs 29.78 cr

Aamir Khan’s latest flick Dangal collected Rs 29.78 crore, the highest in recent time.

Dangal opening day collection: It’s been a while since any Bollywood movie after ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’ started off so well in 2016. Th film recorded Rs 21.3 crore on the first day. However, after it, none of the high-profile films could make a major impact on day 1. The one which did better among them was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, which got Rs 13.3 crore, However, Aamir Khan’s latest flick Dangal, which released worldwide yesterday, almost doubled this figure, collecting Rs 29.78 crore, the highest in recent time.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the combined collection of Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were just Rs. 23.54 crore, which has been crossed by Aamir Khan’s latest flick. It added that even as the business of other two films were affected due to pre-Diwali arrivals, Dangal was also released at the time of demonetisation, which shows the amount of excitement the film had generated among film lovers in the country.

It is noteworthy, that in Dangal, the success of the movie was completely dependent on Aamir Khan. However, Fatima Sana Shaikh as well as Sanya Malhotra have mafde a major impact with their acting prowess in this powerful rendering of a true-life story. The film is based on a wrestler and how he achieved his dreams of excelling in the sport of wrestling through the tough-love training he provided to his daughters. In real life they went on to make an impact on the global stage, beating some of the best wrestlers in the world and winning medals galore.

Stressing that good days of Bollywood have come back again, the report said that at least people will have something to cheer about before the close of the year.