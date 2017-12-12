Dangal actress molested? Co-passenger claims accused is innocent

Dangal actress on Saturday had taken to Instagram and alleged that a co-passenger had “molested” her on the Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight. The accussed co-passenger was identified as Vikas Sachdeva who on Tuesday claimed that he is innocent. Notably, the witness of the incident in a statement to Sahar Police said that he “did not see” Sachdeva misbehaving with the actress. He said that he was seated in the same class (business) in which the actor and the accused flew from Delhi. Sachdeva did not seem to have done anything apart from keeping his legs on the armrest of the seat where Wasim was seated, as per Times of India report.

“I saw Sachdeva doze off immediately after he settled in his seat after boarding the flight at Delhi. His fault was he kept his legs on the armrest, which was wrong. I did not see him misbehaving. He also apologized when the actor shouted at him when the flight landed at Mumbai airport and the matter was settled then,” he added.

Sachdeva who is 39-years-old is the branch head of an entertainment major and has been arrested by Mumbai police following a complaint by Secret Superstar actor. Following the incident, the actress had taken to her Instagram account and posted a video in which she narrated her ordeal and expressed her displeasure with cabin crew members of the flight. As per the video, the man was touching her neck with his foot. She tried to record what the man was doing but failed due to dim lights. She, however, managed to get a screenshot of the man’s activities on the flight to some extent.

In the video, she can be seen fighting back tears and saying, “This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?” The actress ended her video by saying, “Who is going to help us Girls? If we don’t help ourselves, nobody will come ahead.”