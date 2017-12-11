Dangal actress molestation on Vistara flight: Wife backs offender, here’s what she wants (Representative Image)

The wife of the accused in the alleged molestation case of the Dangal star on a Vistara airlines flight has spoken out in defence of her husband on Monday. In her reaction, she said her husband, Vikas Sachdev is innocent and had no intention to molest the actress. She added that there was a tragedy in the family in which a young person of the family lost his life and due to this her husband had not slept for twenty-four hours. She also said that Vikas’s foot was on armrest but not with an intention to harass. She also said that there was no immediate reaction by Dangal girl and she didn’t know why she levelled these allegations against her husband. The accused wife also said that she wants justice as maybe there was a misunderstanding as her husband is a family man and can never do such a thing.

The Police on Monday has sent the accused Vikas Sachdev under police custody till 13th December.

The police have filed a sexual assault case against an airline passenger after the 17-year-old Bollywood actress said the male passenger had molested her during a late New Delhi-Mumbai flight.

The Dangal star’s post on an Instagram video alleged that a passenger sitting on the seat behind her molested her. The post reads, “He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” “Is this how we are going to take care of girls?”.

The video sparked outrage on social media, where fans came out in support of the actress, who shot to fame through her role as a child wrestler in the 2016 blockbuster Bollywood drama ‘Dangal’.

According to a Mumbai police official, the case has been registered against a man identified as Vikas Sachdeva, under Section 354 — for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty — and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A spokeswoman for the airline said it had provided details to the police and aviation authorities and its senior management had flown to Mumbai to assist the victim in the investigation. The airline – Vistara has also expressed deep concern and regretted the unfortunate experience of the Dangal actress. The airline has said that it has submitted an initial report to the regulator DGCA about the incident which created an uproar and invited all-round condemnation. Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, regretted the unfortunate experience to her.

The accused Vikas Sachdev is 39 years old and he is a businessman in Mumbai.