Dangal actress molestation case: Vistara submits response to DGCA

Vistara has submitted its response to aviation regulator DGCA’s show-cause notice seeking explanation on why the airline did not file a police complaint in the alleged molestation case involving a Bollywood actress, who is a minor, a source said today. The actress was allegedly molested by a man onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight of Vistara earlier this month. “Vistara has submitted its response to the show-cause notice issued by the DGCA in the incident involving a minor Bollywood actress who was allegedly molested by a fellow passenger on one of its flights from Mumbai,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

The airline’s spokesperson was not immediately available for comments. The DGCA had issued a notice to Vistara asking it to explain as to why it did not file the police complaint in the alleged molestation case. The source said the airline filed its reply with the aviation regulator two days ago and is fully cooperating with the police investigation. Earlier this month, the airline had submitted its final investigation report into the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The “Dangal” actor had narrated her ordeal on the Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Instagram.