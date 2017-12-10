Dangal actor Zaira Wasim molested on Vistara flight; Mehbooba Mufti says she is appalled

“Hope relevant authorities take strict action,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she was appalled by the incident wherein ‘Dangal’ fame actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested on a flight, and sought swift action in the matter. The actor has alleged that she was molested by a co- passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight and narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video. “Any harassment/crime against women shld (should) be dealt with swiftly & (and) effectively.As a mother of 2 (two) daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope relevant authorities take strict action,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest.

