  3. Dangal actor Zaira Wasim molested on Vistara flight; Mehbooba Mufti says she is appalled

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim molested on Vistara flight; Mehbooba Mufti says she is appalled

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she was appalled by the incident wherein 'Dangal' fame actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested on a flight, and sought swift action in the matter.

By: | Srinagar | Published: December 10, 2017 2:42 PM
jammu and kashmir, mehbooba mufti, jk chief minister, dangal actor, zaira wasim, zaira wasim molested, dangal actor molested in flight, zaira molested, zaira wasim molestation case “Hope relevant authorities take strict action,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she was appalled by the incident wherein ‘Dangal’ fame actress Zaira Wasim was allegedly molested on a flight, and sought swift action in the matter. The actor has alleged that she was molested by a co- passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight and narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video. “Any harassment/crime against women shld (should) be dealt with swiftly & (and) effectively.As a mother of 2 (two) daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope relevant authorities take strict action,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. Zaira said she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest.

(Further details awaited)

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top