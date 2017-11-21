Dalveer Bhandari re-elected to ICJ: Amit Shah terms it as Modi govt’s diplomatic success, Sushma Swaraj congratulates Justice Bhandari

Congratulating Bhandari, Shah said his win is a reflection of a “strong and decisive” leadership. “With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. (Reuters)

BJP president Amit Shah described Justice Dalveer Bhandari’s re-election to the International Court of Justice as a “huge diplomatic win” and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today congratulated India’s Dalveer Bhandari on his re-election to the International Court of Justice and complimented her ministry’s officials for their efforts in ensuring his success. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today credited the efforts of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and MEA officials for the re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice.

Congratulating Bhandari, Shah said his win is a reflection of a “strong and decisive” leadership. “With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for this huge diplomatic win,” he tweeted. “This victory reflects the diplomatic success of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shah added. Swaraj made a special mention of India’s Permanent Representative in the UN Syed Akbaruddin while hailing her ministry’s team. “Congratulations to Justice Dalveer Bhandari on his re- election as a Judge of the ICJ. Huge efforts by Team – MEA. Syed Akbaruddin @AkbaruddinIndia our Permanent Representative in UN deserves a special mention,” she said on Twitter.

Bhandari was today re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court. Following his election, Swaraj had tweeted, "Vande Matram – India wins election to the International Court of Justice. JaiHind".