Dalit labourers case: Teacher sacked for raising voice at Indian Institute of Mass Communication

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) sacked an academic associate, Narendra Singh Rao for allegedly backing 25 Dalit labourers working at the campus who were dismissed. (Website)

Yet another incident comes to light where allegedly raising voice against wrongdoing results in expulsion. Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) sacked an academic associate, Narendra Singh Rao for allegedly backing 25 Dalit labourers working at the campus who were dismissed. Rao also objected appointment of course director. The institute has also debarred him from entering the campus premises, saying it would impair the peaceful atmosphere of the campus.

Rao was working as a contractual employee at the institute from 2010. He claimed that he was dismissed from the institute while he was on medical leave. On the other hand, the institute denied the allegations saying Rao’s termination was completely based on clause 1 of the service contract, which stated that the services of the employee can be terminated at any time without assigning any reason. The institute also said in a statement that while accepting the appointment, Rao duly put his endorsement on the terms and conditions.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Rao told DNA,“I have been victimised for raising voice against the sacking of 25 Dalit employees working at the campus. Also, I objected the illegal appointment of a course director as she was neither qualified nor experienced for that post.”

Though IIMC rejected the allegations by Rao and cleared their part by saying that the administration had received complaints against him, accusing him of propagating indiscipline at the campus.

This is not the first time IIMC is accused of such crude behaviour. Earlier in the year, another incident took place where a faculty member accused IIMC of curbing voices of dissent on campus. An associate professor at IIMC, Amit Sengupta, resigned from the institute after he was transferred to Odisha, for allegedly supporting students of JNU, FTII and speaking about the suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula at HCU.