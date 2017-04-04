Dalai Lama reaches Bomdila after visit to Tawang postponed

He has been welcomed by monks and thousand of cheering supporters at the 400-year old and country’s largest monastery. (PTI)

Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness, Dalai Lama who is on a 12-day trip to the northeast has reached Bomdila today in the evening after he postponed his visit to Tawang. He has been welcomed by monks and thousand of cheering supporters at the 400-year old and country’s largest monastery. Earlier in the day, due to the bad weather, he had missed the flight to Tawang and had travelled by road to Bomdila. He is expected to visit Tawang on April 6. As a part of his schedule, Dalai Lama is set to attend the inauguration programme of Thupsung Dhargyeling monastery on April 6. He is also scheduled to attend a Himalayan seminar on Buddhism.

His followers were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him despite the bad weather. He is expected to talk about ‘Secular Ethics and Happiness’ at the Kala Wangpo Convention Centre. “It doesn’t affect the spirits of people who are waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader. We are eagerly waiting for him. It’s his love for us that despite the bad weather he has yet chosen to come to us by road,” Tsering Tashi, the MLA from Tawang.

China had shown resistance towards Dalai Lama visit to Arunachal Pradesh by protesting and issuing repeated warnings to India. Tashi had said,”China had been issuing repeated warnings but that will not deter us from receiving our spiritual leader. The whole of Tawang is waiting to receive their beloved Dalai Lama,” Indian Express reported. The state police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police are coordinating with each other to ensure no breach of security happens.