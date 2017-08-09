Dalai Lama on growing India-China tensions: ‘Hindi-Chini- Bhai Bhai’ is the only way

The spiritual leader also said that people of the country are the real rulers and the freedom of press is an important aspect to keep the people informed and educated about the realities of the world.(ANI)

Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama addressed a gathering today in New Delhi where he said that two big nations like India and China have to live side by side, eventually, that is the only way. Dalai Lama said,”Eventually, ‘Hindi-Chini- Bhai Bhai’ is the only way; the two big nations, you have to live side by side.” The spiritual leader also said that people of the country are the real rulers and the freedom of press is an important aspect to keep the people informed and educated about the realities of the world. ” People are real rulers of a country and free press is important to inform & educate people about reality, ” Dalai Lama said.

Addressing the gathering, Dalai Lama talked about how the Tibetan community practices democracy and how he himself admires the whole concept of it. ” Our small Tibetan community fully practices democracy and I am an admirer of democracy,” the spiritual leader said. Speaking on democracy and freedom of the press, Dalai Lama shared his belief that Communist Party of China may start following and practicing democracy if the people of China wished to. ” There is freedom in this country, I can do more and have more opportunity to share. Where there is no freedom, I don’t like,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said. Dalai Lama, who has influenced millions with his spiritual teachings, shared that he liked the freedom given to the people of India which gives him the opportunity to share and give more.

Dalai Lama’s comments comes in the midst of growing tension between India and China. The country’s diplomatic efforts to end a seven-week military standoff with China have hit a roadblock. Last month, China held live-fire drills on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau near the site of the standoff, state media said. India’s army ran low-key exercises in the Ladakh sector of the western Himalayas, where previous disputes have flared, though it is thousands of miles distant from Doklam.