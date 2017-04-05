Dalai Lama holds preaching session in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bomdila; CM Pema Khandu attending the event

It has been learned that Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the leader this morning despite China’s sharp criticism over the visit. (ANI image)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday held a preaching session at Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district. The discourse is underway at the Buddha Park despite the prevailing inclement weather situation. It has been learned that Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the leader this morning despite China’s sharp criticism over the visit, according to reports. Dalai Lama arrived at Bomdila last evening marking the beginning of his nine-day visit to the picturesque north-east state. In a stern message to China, Pema Khandu said that the neighbouring country “shouldn’t be worried (about the visit) as India shares border with Tibet.” The Dalai Lama’s visit to the state comes eight years after his previous visit in 2009 which was exactly 50 years after he had passed through the town on his way from Lhasa in Tibet to India.

The Tibetan spiritual leader arrived by road as his chopper could not take off from Guwahati due to inclement weather. He was accompanied by CM Khandu besides other high-ranking police and civil officials.

On April 6, he will impart teachings at Dirang and confer the ‘Avalokiteshvara Permission’ at Thupsung Dhargyeling Monastery in the morning.

From April 8-10, the Dalai Lama will deliver discourses in Tawang. He will reach here on April 11 and give a discourse the next day.

Meanwhile, amid persistent Chinese objections to the Dalai Lama’s trip to Arunachal Pradesh, India had categorically said no “artificial controversy” should be created around the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit. China has kept a close watch ahead of the Dalai Lama’s visit, starting today, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry had warned India against the visit of the Tibetan spiritual leader to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of Tibet, saying it will cause “serious damage” to bilateral ties.

However, unfazed by the Chinese warning, India asserted, “No additional colour should be ascribed to his religious and spiritual activities and visits to various states of India.”

It also reiterated the government’s position that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader who is deeply respected by the Indian people.

On the other hand, state-run Chinese media has claimed that India is using the Dalai Lama’s visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh to upset China and New Delhi should deliver on its political commitments to Beijing on Tibet related issues.

The 14th Dalai Lama’s visit to Tawang bordering China will hurt Sino-Indian ties because China opposes any official invitations to him, the Global Times quoted an unnamed Chinese analyst as saying.

“The Dalai’s visit to the controversial area, especially Tawang, which China hopes will be returned, will affect relations between China and India,” an analyst from the Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told the paper on condition of anonymity.

“India (is) using Dalai Lama’s visit to upset Beijing,” the paper quoted the analyst as saying.

