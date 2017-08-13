Dalai Lama, Baba Ramdev share light moment at World Peace & Harmony Conclave in Mumbai; watch video

Dalai Lama with Baba Ramdev during the World Peace & Harmony Conclave in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama shared a light moment with Yoga guru Baba Ramdev during the World Peace & Harmony Conclave in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place on stage during the World Peace & Harmony Conclave which was also attended by Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, Union Ministers Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan. There was a moment in this conclave when both Dalai Lama and Baba Ramdev shared the stage. As Dalai Lama was about to leave the stage after completing his speech, Baba Ramdev approached the spiritual leader and touched his feet.

The incident was captured on camera and was shared on the social media platforms. In a video that was posted by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle, Baba Ramdev can be seen approaching Dalai Lama who responded in a warm manner as well. The two leaders hugged each other before sharing a few words of wisdom. While speaking at the event, Dalai Lama said that it is fear that ultimately leads to irritation and anger among people. “Fear creates irritation, irritation creates anger, anger creates violence,” he was quoted saying by ANI.



On the other hand, Baba Ramdev talked about the ongoing standoff between India and China in Sikkim. While addressing the gathering, Baba Ramdev said China doesn’t believe in peace. He added that even though we believe in the language of Yoga, the people who don’t get it should be answered in the language of war. “China doesn’t believe in peace. Had they done that Dalai Lama wouldn’t have been here. Follow tit-for-tat. We talk in the language of Yoga but the one who doesn’t get it must be answered in the language of war,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, a Shia cleric said that if the Babri Masjid verdict is not in favour of Muslims, they should accept it. “If Babri Masjid verdict is not in favor of Muslims, then they should peacefully accept it. And if the Babri Masjid verdict is in favor of Muslims hey should happily give the land to Hindus,” he was quoted saying by ANI.