Dairy farmers in Rajasthan gets Rs 5 lakh insurance cover

Dairy farmers associated with Rajasthan cooperative dairy federation will get insurance cover worth Rs 5 lakh under a first-of-its-kind scheme announced by the State government on the eve of new year.

The scheme, announced at the initiative of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, is probably the first-ever personal insurance scheme for dairy farmers in the country, according to Rajasthan Cooperative Minister Ajay Singh.

Women and SC/ST category beneficiaries will have to pay an annual premium of only Rs 20.25 while the premium for general category dairy farmers will be Rs 24.30, he said.

The State government has signed an MoU with United India Insurance company ltd for the ‘Raj Saras Suraksha Kavach Bima Yojna’ under which insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh will be provided.