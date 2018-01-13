Dahanu boat capsize: 4 dead, 32 children rescued; rescue operation underway off Maharashtra coast

In a tragic incident this morning, a boat carrying 40 school children capsized in Maharashtra’s Dahanu. The accident happened at 11:30 am near Parnaka beach off the coast of Dahanu in Palghar district.

Local BJP MLA Manisha Choudhary also claimed that the boat was ferrying around 40 children. As per ANI reports, 4 students have lost their lives in the tragedy. Meanwhile, 25 have been rescued out of 40 who were on board boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the Dahanu seashore. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is helping the police and maritime authorities in the combined sea and air operations.

The ICG has diverted at least three ships and two aircrafts to the site for the rescue. District Collector Prashant Narnaware told PTI that the incident occurred this morning off the Dahanu coast. “Massive rescue and relief operations are underway and District Superintendent of Police and local officials are supervising the operations,” he said. Further details were awaited, he said.

“Coast Guard has diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched,” said Coast guard PRO on the rescue operations in Dahanu.

In another incident on Saturday, a Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 people on board, including ONGC employees went missing off Mumbai coast. The helicopter had lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) 30 nautical miles off Mumbai, according to news agency ANI. While the search for the 7 people on board is underway, news agencies reported that the helicopter had taken off from Juhu at 10.20 am & was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10.58 but didn’t reach there. It further said that after 10:30 AM, no contact was established with the helicopter. The Indian Coast Guard has said that they have already diverted ship and aircraft to area and update will be given when news regarding the same is available. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations.