Cylone Ockhi: Navy dispatches relief to Lakshadweep islands

Navy personnel carry out rescue operations in Lakshadweep on Monday following the cyclone Ockhi. (PTI)

The Indian Navy has provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to people affected by cyclone Ockhi in Lakshadweep, a Defence spokesperson said here today. The relief material, carried on Indian Navy ships, reached the island of Minicoy on Sunday and the Kavaratti and Kalpeni islands yesterday, he said. “A total of four tonnes of disaster relief material, including dry provisions like rice, dal, salt and potatoes, water, blankets, raincoats, disposable clothes, mosquito nets and dhurries, has been handed over to the local administration,” the spokesperson said. Dry provisions and ready to eat meals are also being dispatched to Bitra Island by chopper from the INS Dweeprakshak (base) at Kavaratti.

The relief material would last seven days for about 2,000 people, he added.