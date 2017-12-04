Cyclonic storm Ockhi moves away from Lakshadweep: Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan

Rescue operations are in full swing by Coast Guard and Indian Navy. (PTI)

Cyclonic storm Ockhi has moved away from Lakshadweep islands and now about 1,000 km southwest of Gujarat’s Surat, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. It was likely to move in northeasterly direction and gradually weaken, he said, as per an official statement. “It is very unfortunate that still some fishermen from Kerala and south Tamil Nadu are missing and did not return home. Rescue operations are in full swing by Coast Guard and Indian Navy. I am sure with their efforts, missing fishermen will be saved and brought back home very soon,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The storm, which was formed off Sri Lanka coast on November 27, moved along the Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coast largely affected Lakshadweep Islands. The India Meteorological Department has started warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds for Kerala and south Tamil Nadu from November 28 itself, it said. Total number of dead due to the cyclone has gone up to 16 while more than 500 fishermen have been rescued so far.