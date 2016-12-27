Cyclone Vardah: Central team visiting Tamil Nadu to assess damage

The Inter-Ministerial team, deputed by the Centre to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Vardah in Tamil Nadu, is reaching Chennai today. (PTI)

An official release said that Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Praveen Vashista will lead the nine-member team which also includes members of Departments of Finance, Agriculture, Health, Rural Development and Road Transport.

The team is scheduled to hold consultations with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam before undertaking visits of the affected parts in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallore.

It will assess the damage caused to agriculture, industries, infrastructure and other sectors, and submit its report to the Centre.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had, earlier this month, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and submitted a memorandum, pegging the estimated funds requirement for reconstruction and restoration works at around Rs. 22,500 crore.

He had also sought an immediate assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore.