Cyclone Ockhi: Waves hit coastal areas of Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district, houses damaged

Huge crowd of anxious fishermen families and natives waiting for those who yet to return home at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Thousands of people were affected due to Cyclone Ockhi. (PTI)

Three houses were damaged while the compound wall of a private resort collapsed as surging waves lashed the coast of Ullal near here in the last two days. Seen as an after-effect of cyclone Ockhi, damage to the property by huge waves has occurred in most of the coastal areas, official sources said. Two houses near the seashore at Ullal were completely destroyed by the waves while another one was partially damaged. The houses belonging to Philomena Fernandes and Everest Alphonse were consumed by the waves which advanced into the shore. The compound wall of a private resort was washed away by the waves and a party arranged at the resort had to be cancelled. About 50 families residing in Ullal have shifted to houses of their relatives fearing danger from the sea. Revenue officials including the taluk tahsildar and police personnel visited the area and were taking steps to help the affected people, the sources said.

State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U T Khader, who represents the Mangaluru constituency comprising Ullal, cancelled his programmes for two days and was monitoring the measures taken by the Dakshina Kannada district administration to tackle the situation.