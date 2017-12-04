Cyclone Ockhi: Manohar Lal Khattar donates Rs 2 crore to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

The assistance has been given to provide immediate relief to the victims of the cyclone, an official release said here. (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today donated Rs two crore from the CM’s relief fund to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to provide relief to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi. The assistance has been given to provide immediate relief to the victims of the cyclone, an official release said here. Ockhi, which in Bengali means ‘eye’, is a cyclonic storm which has battered parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep islands. At least 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in Kerala. Rescue and relief operations were underway in high seas and coastal areas hit by the cyclone. More than 600 fishermen, stranded at sea off the Kerala coast, had been rescued, official sources said. Naval ships, helicopters, Coast Guard vessels and Air Force planes are engaged in the rescue and relief operations and efforts are on to trace some 100 missing fishermen.

