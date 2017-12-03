Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Kanyakumari to monitor rescue operations

Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: IMD says ‘very severe’ storm to intensify further (Source: PTI)

Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Cyclone Ockhi, the first tropical storm of the season, over the districts in South Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep has claimed as many as 16 lives, as per various media reports. It has also dismantled the daily life completely. The navy and the coast guards have launched full-fledged rescue operations saving more than 220 lives so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami late Friday night and inquired about the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi, which also battered parts of Kerala. PM Modi also assured “immediate assistance” to the CM. The leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare cyclone Ockhi as a national disaster. Heavy rains are possible to continue for another 24 hours over Lakshadweep Islands, as per Skymet. The cyclone is expected to start weakening only by December 4, according to IMD. The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard continued the search for missing fishermen using ships, dornier aircraft and helicopters in the “rough sea” off Kerala and Lakshadweep in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi. While INS Nireekshak, INS Jamuna and INS Sagardhwani are continuing search and rescue operations in their designated areas along the coast off Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, two ships INS Shardul and INS Sharda are heading towards Lakshadweep.

Here are the live updates:

11: 18 AM: Cyclone Ockhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Kanyakumari to oversee search and rescue operations, as per News 18. She will go to Kerala tomorrow.

11: 12 AM: Sea conditions would be ‘rough’ to ‘very rough’ along and off north Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts on December 4 and 5.

11: 05 AM: A stranded fishing vessel was taken under tow and rescued by INS Sharda as per the spokesperson of The Indian Navy, Watch Video:

11: 00 AM: Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Gujarat on December 5. Fishermen around Lakshadweep Islands are advised not to venture into the sea during next 24 hours.

10: 55 AM: The Very Severe #CycloneOckhi will continue its track north northwestwards during the next 12 hours and afterwards recurve northeastwards amid the subsequent 48 hours and weaken gradually, Skymet Weather reports.

10: 50 AM: Here is the latest alert issued for Lakshadweep Islands by India Meteorological Department: “The very severe cyclonic storm ‘OCKHI’ over Southeast Arabian Sea further moved north- northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 03 rd December, 2017 over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea near Latitude 11.7º N and Longitude 69.2º E, about 390 km west-northwest of Amini Divi, 910 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 1120 km south-southwest of Surat. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards during next 12 hours and then recurve northeastwards during the subsequent 48 hours and weaken gradually.”

10: 40 AM: Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen off Kerala coast, Watch Video:

Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen off Kerala coast #CycloneOckhi. (Video Source- ICG) pic.twitter.com/7srvpOSnV8 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2017



10: 25 AM: People protested in Nagercoil demanding water for their basic needs . Power supply was not restored for the fourth consecutive day.

10: 20 AM: As of today, 05:30 hours IST, the Very Severe #CycloneOckhi is over Southeast Arabian Sea near Latitude 11.1°N and Longitude 69.7°E, about 390 Km west-southwest of Amini Divi, 910 km south-southwest of #Mumbai and 1120 km south-southwest of #Surat reports Skymet Weather