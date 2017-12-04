Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Weakening of cyclonic storm expected today

Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Cyclonic storm seen over Arabian Sea (Source: IMD)

Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: Cyclone Ockhi is the first tropical storm of the season which has created wreck havoc in the southern states of India. Many districts in South Kerala, Tamil Nadu and island group in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has faced the ramshackle with as much as 19 lives has been lost so far. As on December 3, 2017, the very severe cyclonic storm lay centered over east central and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph. The cyclonic storm has dismantled the daily life completely. Earlier, the Indian Navy and the coast guards launched full-fledged rescue operations which saved more than 600 lives so far. To make a note of the situation in the state of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the chief minister K Palaniswami on late Friday night and inquired about the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi. PM Modi also assured “immediate assistance” to the CM. The cyclone is expected to start weakening only by December 4, stated by IMD.

8.35 AM: The worst-hit region of the Cyclone Ockhi is the Kanyakumari district. The Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, visited the region by helicopter on Sunday and held discussions with deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, ministers and officials.

8.20 AM: No rains in Chennai for the next 24 hours state Skymet Weather.

8.10 AM: “It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve northeastwards towards the south Gujarat coast during next 72 hours,” said the Indian Meteorological Department.

7.55 AM: Blame game over Cyclone Ockhi – the Kerala government said that it received an IMD weather alert only on November 30, but Union minister Alphons Kannathananm said it was issued two days earlier.

7.45 AM: On Sunday, the Indian Navy said that 10 ships and eight aircraft were continuing search and rescue operations in the southeast Arabian Sea. They have rescued people Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands following Cyclone Ockhi.

7.35 AM: Earlier on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced a protest from a group of fishermen when he visited nearby Vizhinjam to express solidarity with the community affected by Cyclone Ockhi.

7.20 AM: The Cyclonic Storm Ockhi is recurving towards Gujarat and Maharashtra as it is weakening said IMD.

7.15 AM: IMD expects the weakening of the cyclonic storm Ockhi from today onwards.

7.05 AM: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘OCKHI’ is 770 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 970 km south-southwest of Surat, as per IMD.

7.00 AM: The very severe cyclonic storm ‘OCKHI’ over east central and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea moved further north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centered at 1130 PM on December 03, 2017 over the east-central Arabian Sea, stated IMD.