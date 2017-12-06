Cyclone Ockhi landfall: From death toll, rescue operations to PM Modi’s rallies, here are top 5 developments so far

The storm no longer poses any threat since it has already turned into a “deep depression” and may hit south Gujarat only as a “depression” late Wednesday night, according to an official statement.

After wreaking havoc in Lakshwadeep and parts of Kerala, Cyclone Ockhi has finally showed signs of dissipation before reaching Gujarat, bringing relief to many who were threatened. The storm no longer poses any threat since it has already turned into a “deep depression” and may hit south Gujarat only as a “depression” late Wednesday night, according to an official statement. The fatal storm passed through Mumbai earlier on Wednesday, bringing in light showers but caused no damage to life or property. As the storm starts to normalise, here are top 5 developments so far:

Narendra Modi rally rescheduled:

As the Cyclone Ockhi threat subsided, PM Modi rescheduled his rally which was formerly cancelled because of the storms. PM tweeted early morning about the change in schedule and also mentioned that he will be addressing three rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. The rallies of BJP chief Amit Shah and several other political bigwigs scheduled for Tuesday were also cancelled.

Rescue operations: Ten ships continue to be deployed in search for sailors in trouble

Ten ships continue to be deployed for search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi. So far, Indian Naval Ships have saved 148 lives. Since the search and rescue operations started, it provided lifesaving material assistance to 174 fishermen at sea, it said. Even as the cyclone rapidly weakened and moved farther away from the Kavaratti island of Lakshadweep and Minicoy, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) continued its search and rescue operations for the sixth day on Tuesday, a statement said. “Operation Synergy” — a joint rescue mission by the Navy, the Air Force, Coast Guard and state fisheries department has so far brought 252 fishermen to safety.

Rapid rise in water levels:

Rivers in north Konkan, north Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to swell due to rainfall caused by cyclone Ockhi. The water level is expected to rise in the Godavari basin, Damanganga and its tributaries, Mahi river and its tributaries in Gujarat, Sabarmati basin, east flowing rivers between Mahanadi and Godavari rivers, Krishna river and its tributaries and in the basin of river Pennar.

Death toll and missing:

A total of 39 people from Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been killed and 167 are still missing after Cyclone Ockhi hit both the states on November 30. Of the dead, 10 hailed from Tamil Nadu and 29 from Kerala where 2,802 and 33,000 people got affected due to the impact of the cyclone respectively. A total of 220 fishermen in Tamil Nadu, 390 in Kerala and 27 in Lakshadweep have been rescued along with 18 those who were stuck on two merchant craft boats.

Centres, State assistance:

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani have promised full assistance to the people affected and said that they were prepared to handle any circumstances. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on the prime minister and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore for the cyclone-affected people in Lakshadweep and other states.