Cyclone Ockhi hits Gujarat Live: As storm approaches Surat, BJP, Congress defer rally in state

Cyclone Ockhi hits Gujarat Live: After wreaking havoc in Lakshwadeep an parts of Kerala, Cyclone Ockhi is approaching Surat, Gujarat following which 3200 people have been evacuated 29 coastal villages in Surat district. The latest IMD forecast (5.30 pm, Tuesday) stated that the cyclone, which was now turned into a deep depression, lay centred in east central Arabian Sea, 240 km from Surat, causing high-speed winds and rain across Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra. It also mentioned that the depression is moving at a speed of 18 kmph for the last six months. “The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 19.4º N and longitude 71.5º E, about 240 km south-southwest of Surat and 150 km west-northwest of Mumbai,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said. The MeT Centre cautioned fishermen from venturing into the sea for the next 18 hours.After dumping rains in Mumbai, Cyclone Ockhi was likely to make a landfall near Surat.

8:38 am: With the Met department warning that wind gust measuring up to 70 kmph will hit south Gujarat during landfall, the district administration requested people to stay indoors.

8:37 am: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s roadshow in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad was also cancelled due to light showers since early morning, Bapunagar MLA Jagroopsinh Rajput said.

8:32 am: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held a poll rally in Anjar but cancelled three in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar due to the impending cyclone.

8:20 am: BJP deferred Wednesday’s election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Surat.