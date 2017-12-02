Cyclone Ockhi Chennai Weather today LIVE Updates: Fishermen stranded at sea off Kerala, rescue operation underway

Cyclone Ockhi Chennai Weather: Indian Navy conducted search and rescue operation of missing fishermen off the Kerala Coast (ANI)

Cyclone Ockhi Chennai Weather today LIVE Updates: Heavy rains under the influence of the cyclone continued to batter coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu today, crippling normal life. The Cyclone Ockhi laid centered about 80km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep yesterday. So far, the storm has claimed at least 12 lives even as it intensified into a ‘severe’ cyclone on Friday, causing heavy rains in the coastal areas of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. Over 200 fishermen from Kerala, who were left stranded in the sea because of inclement weather conditions, were brought safely to the shore by yesterday night, reported the Indian Express. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that the heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu and Kerala might trigger a rapid rise in the water level of rivers in the two southern states. Various units of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy have been engaged in the relief work and have been working strenuously to bring out the stranded people. Track latest on Cyclone Ochki here:

Live updates on Cyclone Ockhi and Chennai Weather today:

8: 28 am: The very severe Cyclone Ockhi continued to maintain its strength over Lakshadweep. The system may intensity further and move across the Islands. Thereafter, it may recurve northeastwards, reported skymet.

8: 15 am: Heavy rain lashed Tirunelveli. Traffic halted on the Karupanthurai – Melapalyam link road as the low-lying bridge was submerged in Thamirabarani river.

8: 00 am: Indian Navy conducted search and rescue operation of missing fishermen off the Kerala Coast

7: 50 am: The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that the heavy downpour in Tamil Nadu and Kerala might trigger a rapid rise in the water level of rivers in the two southern states.