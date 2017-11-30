Cyclone Ockhi Chennai Weather Live Updates: IMD issues warning for Kerala, Kanyakumari and Lakshadweep

Also, the cyclone is expected to have a wind speed of 65-75 km per hour and that the sea will be rough.

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours due to formation of cyclonic storm ‘Ockhi’. As per IMD, the storm could also intensify into severe cyclone. Also, the cyclone is expected to have a wind speed of 65-75 km per hour and that the sea will be rough. Taking note of the warning, the fishermen in coastal regions in southern Tamil Nadu including Kanyakumari, Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram districts have been advised not to venture into sea for the next 24 hours.

6.48 pm: “Yesterdays’s depression escalated into deep depression early this morning and further intensified into cyclonic storm at 8.30 am and lies at about 70 km south of Kanyakumari,” Director, Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran told reporters.

6.40 pm: The depression yesterday hovered over South West Bay of Bengal.

6.35 pm: The name Ockhi, given by Bangladesh, is expected to move further north-westward towards Lakshwadeep, he said.