Cycle to nameplates, no let-up in Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav fight

Election Commission says Akhilesh Yadav should own the ‘cycle’ symbol for Samajwadi Party (PTI)

At the Samajwadi Party office, there are two nameplates one below the other suggesting both Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav are party president. The SP patriarch had just left the office after declaring to his people and media that he will fight Akhilesh if he tries to break SP, and just after he left, a new nameplate above his nameplate was placed saying ‘Akhilesh Yadav Party President’.

NDTV reported, that when Mulayam Singh Yadav, who launched the party 25 years ago, was speaking to 500 people in front of office they were singing praises for Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav immediately came out to ask them to tone them down.

There are now two list of candidates for SP one released by Akhilesh and the other by Yadav. But Yadav says that Akhilesh’s meeting with SP workers where he was made the party president was illegal.

Election Commission decided on Monday that Samajwadi Party’s party symbol should be cycle which is represented by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, this could be a set-back for party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The father and son feud has made headlines for a while and this is a new high. The Election Commission on Monday gave out the decision in favour of Akhilesh’s party symbol, the cycle. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP chief minister candidate Akhilesh had been asserting their respective claims over the party’s election symbol.

Naresh Agarwal, SP leader told a TV channel that the feud has been misconstrued. Ninety percent people were with Akhilesh and father Mulayam Singh Yadav will come in support of EC decision and his son.

Akhilesh told media that he will return the party president tag after the Uttar Pradesh elections because he fears that his position in the party will be compromised if his father is influenced by some bad elements on his side. He was referring to his uncle Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh, whom he has long been doubting their intentions.

Earlier on Monday, Yadav had also said that Akhilesh is not against Muslims and would affect the vote bank. Yadav on Monday said he will contest against his son in the upcoming assembly polls. “If Akhilesh doesn’t listen then I will fight against him,” he said.



